Invincible: Robert Kirkman Animated Series Coming to Amazon in March

Invincible finally has its premiere date. The new animated series from Robert Kirkland will land on Amazon in March. The announcement was made during a live stream event celebrating the release of the first Invincible comic. A sneak peek from the animated series was also shown during the live stream.

Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Max Burkholder star in the new animated series.

Amazon revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age – except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”

Invincible arrives on March 26. Check out the sneak peek from Invincible season one below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Invincible TV show on Amazon?