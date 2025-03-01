Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Apple TV+ Orders Thriller Series Starring Tatiana Maslany

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered a new thriller starring Tatiana Maslany. David J. Rosen created the 10-episode series.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the series:

“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” is a half hour, darkly comedic thriller about a newly divorced mom who falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer. Hailing from Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios, the series will be written and executive produced by creator and showrunner David J. Rosen (“Citadel,” “Sugar,” “Hunters”), and directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green (“Nutcrackers,” “Mythic Quest,” “The Righteous Gemstones”). The series was developed by and will be executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films under their first-look deal with Apple TV+, and Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content.”

The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Apple TV+?