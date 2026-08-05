The Voice: Season 31: NBC Announces Celebrity Edition for Spring 2027

The Voice is setting up another event season. NBC has announced a celebrity edition of the singing competition series for next spring.

Keke Palmer will host the season with Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green on the coaching panel. NBC shared the following about the season:

“NBC starts production on “The Voice: Celebrity,” the newest edition of its four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice,” airing in 2027.

An extension of the longstanding series, this special season swaps undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities – actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians, and reality television stars – competing to become the first “Voice” celebrity champion. These celebrity artists will be announced at a later time.

In a “Voice” first, multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer takes the helm as host. An Emmy Award-winning actress and television host, singer/songwriter, producer, and New York Times best-selling author, Palmer’s creative range, bold authenticity, humor and heart epitomize the one-of-a-kind season. She expertly guides the competition and connects viewers at home to the excitement unfolding on “The Voice” stage in a style uniquely her own.

Joe Jonas makes his coaching debut alongside coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green, both returning for back-to-back seasons. The trio spans across varied musical genres and each brings a unique competitive edge, further challenging the celebrity artists to tap into their hidden talents and wow the coaches with everything they’ve got.

A Grammy Award-nominated international pop icon, songwriter and actor, Jonas brings his unique industry perspective and expertise as an entertainer to the dynamic coaching lineup.

Superstars Queen Latifah and Riley Green, both entering the competition with coaching experience under their belts, tap into their distinct approaches to their craft and showmanship to discover this season’s winning artist.

“The Voice: Celebrity” will offer unprecedented access to artists throughout the competition as viewers watch familiar faces step outside their comfort zones and reveal new sides of themselves. New features such as Voice Boot Camp give viewers a behind-the-scenes look as celebrities prepare for their fan-favorite Blind Auditions while the VIP Room brings artists together to watch their fellow celebrities take “The Voice” stage in real time. Later in the competition, the Workroom offers another window into the process as artists strategize, rehearse and ready themselves for the Battles. Longtime “Voice” host Carson Daly will serve as a producer on the season.”