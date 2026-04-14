The Boroughs: Netflix Unveils Teaser Trailer for Next Duffer Brothers Horror Series

The Boroughs is coming to Netflix next month, and the streaming service has released a teaser trailer for the horror series executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers. The series is created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman, Jeffrey Addiss, Carlos Miranda, and Will Matthews star in the series, which follows a group of seniors who find a supernatural force in the New Mexico desert.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ plot:

“In the sun-drenched expanse of the New Mexico desert lies The Boroughs, a picturesque retirement community promising its residents the time of their lives. But for new arrival Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina), paradise feels more like a prison. Everything changes when a terrifying nighttime encounter reveals that something monstrous is stalking the manicured cul-de-sacs. Dismissed by the powers that be as just another confused old man, Sam finds unlikely allies in a band of neighborhood misfits: a sharp-witted former journalist, a spiritual seeker, a cynical music manager, and a brilliant doctor running out of options. Overlooked and underestimated, these unlikely heroes must band together to unravel the dark truth at the heart of The Boroughs before their time runs out.”

The series arrives on May 21st. The teaser trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix series?