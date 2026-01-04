Assassin’s Creed: Tanzyn Crawford and Lola Petticrew Join Netflix Series

The Assassin’s Creed live adaptation has added to its cast. Tanzyn Crawford and Lola Petticrew will appear in the Netflix series.

Details about their roles are being kept secret. They are joining the previously cast Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, and Laura Marcus.

Deadline revealed the following about the Netflix series:

“Assassin’s Creed is described as a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny. It is targeting a 2026 start of production in Italy, which serves as a setting of the adaptation, with the exact time period unclear. Also not disclosed are details about the characters — including Crawford’s — which are believed to be different from the games.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

