Suddenly Amish: TLC Previews Docuseries About Six People Entering a New Culture

Suddenly Amish is coming soon, and viewers are getting their first look at the new docuseries. TLC has released a trailer for a series in which six people become Amish.

TLC shared the following about the series:

“TLC’s all-new series SUDDENLY AMISH follows six non-Amish individuals on a rare journey as they leave behind their modern “English” lifestyle and step into a deeply traditional Amish community in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Seeking a profound change from their present way of modern life, each participant contemplates the possibility of converting into Amish society, as they navigate drastically different routines and a culture defined by faith, discipline, simplicity and community. The new series premieres Tuesday, January 13th at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.

While “Rumspringa” offers Amish the chance to experience the outside world, very rarely are outsiders allowed in. To help grow a shrinking population, a progressive group of Amish hosts and community members are taking a new approach as they invite a diverse group of English outsiders into their community in this life-changing opportunity. Adapting to Amish norms is no small feat. From giving up technology, electricity and modern conveniences like indoor toilets to embracing strict daily routines and rules, each participant must confront their own motivations and challenges while navigating cultural expectations that push them far outside their comfort zones. Romantic entanglements, culture clashes, emotional breakthroughs and tough choices take center stage as each individual decides whether or not the Amish lifestyle is truly the path they seek.

In this new series, six “outsiders” take a leap into Amish life, each driven by deeply personal reasons and the hope for transformation. Kendra (33, California) is a former dancer and content creator who is seeking to shed body image issues and find a more purposeful path. Judah (22, Missouri), a bougie young rapper with a taste for luxury, Judah craves real belonging beneath all the swagger. But his secret germ-phobia makes the idea of barns, mud, and anything less than spotless a whole new challenge. Matt (34, Texas), a newly divorced dad with a rugged yet vulnerable side is looking for a spiritual reset and to rebuild his life on stronger values. Aaron (40, Michigan) is a pastor’s son who is dedicated to his principles and drawn to the devotion of Amish life but has a hearing disability that requires modern technology to manage. Esmerelda (25, Texas) wants the stability of a traditional family life that she never had growing up but has so deeply intertwined her identity with glamour that she doesn’t know how to separate them. And for Billie Jo (44, New York), a lifelong aficionado of Amish culture who already dresses in traditional clothing, the chance to officially join the Amish is a dream come true.

Leading the way are Amish hosts who open their lives and hearts to guide the newcomers through this radical transition. Bishop Vernon, a strict and respected leader, is determined to grow his community while balancing tradition with his bold and unorthodox approach. Allen and Sarah, parents to four adopted children, bring warmth and patience as seasoned mentors. James, a self-proclaimed rebel who is determined to get back into the good graces of his community after being shunned, wrestles with temptation, tradition and redemption. Emma, James’ cousin who recently returned to Amish life, offers support while navigating her own complex relationships and boundaries.

“With SUDDENLY AMISH, we’re expanding on TLC’s legacy of immersive storytelling seen in shows like Breaking Amish and Return to Amish. This series offers a rare, intimate look at what happens when outsiders step into a deeply traditional community. We’re proud to share a journey that’s emotional, surprising, and undeniably human,” said Alon Orstein, senior SVP of Production and Development, TLC.

SUDDENLY AMISH is produced for TLC by Hot Snakes Media.”