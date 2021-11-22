Darcey & Stacey, Dr. Pimple Popper, Unexpected: TLC Reveals 2022 Returns for Four Series

Four fan-favorite shows on TLC are ready to kick off 2022 with brand new episodes. TLC announced return dates for Darcey & Stacey, Dr. Pimple Popper, Unexpected and Doubling Down with the Derricos. The shows will return starting in January.

TLC revealed more about the returns in a press release.

“With the new year will come new episodes of TLC’s returning shows that celebrate life’s constants – love, family, and yes, pimples. Prepare the popcorn and settle in for some drama, a lot of laughs and those pesky lumps and bumps! DARCEY & STACEY continue their quest to have it all, balancing professional aspirations with their rocky relationships; DR. PIMPLE POPPER returns to treat cysts and change lives with the help of a new doctor within her practice; the Derricos contemplate a life-changing move to South Carolina on DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS; and, five young women navigate the joys and hardships of early parenthood on UNEXPECTED.

More information on each series is below:

DARCEY & STACEY – Premieres on Monday, January 10 at 8PM ET/PT

Darcey & Stacey unleash their inner boss babes by entering their clothing line into Miami Swim Week and they are determined for it to be a huge success. Balancing their business and careers with their personal lives, however, continues to be a challenge for these busy twins. Stacey & Florian are making plans for their dream wedding ceremony, but when Stacey gets a taste of Florian’s jealous side, she is left questioning whether they’re making the right decision. Meanwhile, Darcey struggles to get back on her feet after ending things with her ex-fiancé Georgi. Will the couple decide to give it another go, or is their wedding and future together over for good? Join the conversation using #DarceyAndStacey. Darcey & Stacey is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC.

DR. PIMPLE POPPER – Premieres on Wednesday, February 16 at 9PM ET/PT

This season of Dr. Pimple Popper features an all-new caseload for Dr. Lee as she is busier than ever! Armed with her scalpel, splash mask and sensitive disposition, Dr. Lee always hopes to make patients feel comfortable while treating their skin conditions. These episodes feature unique cases including a condition Dr. Lee has never seen before called “puffy head cylindroma” – a man with a cyst so large, it now covers his eye almost entirely – and, a woman whose eczema has caused her OCD and agoraphobia. In addition, Dr. Betty Song joins the practice to assist Dr. Lee and together they are ready to solve some difficult and sometimes extreme cases that other doctors might shy away from. and together they are ready to solve some difficult and sometimes extreme cases that other doctors might shy away from. However, in the process, they will change another lucky group of patients’ lives forever. Join the conversation using #DrPimplePopper. DR. PIMPLE POPPER is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS – Premieres on Tuesday, February 22 at 10PM ET/PT

Navigating life with fourteen kids, including four sets of naturally conceived multiples, is never easy. But, with the kids getting older, parents Deon and Karen are facing a whole new set of challenges, including a fifteen-year-old’s quest for independence and a driver’s license, eleven-year-old and ten-year-old twins developing their first crushes, four-year-old triplets starting preschool, plus potty training, a trip to Disney, new health issues and more. In the midst of all the regular chaos of raising children, the Derricos are also on the brink of a big decision: moving cross-country to South Carolina to be closer to Karen’s extended family and her Southern roots. No matter what lies ahead, the Derricos will face it together, doubling down on all the love and fun it takes to raise this unique family. Join the conversation using #TheDerricos. DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS is produced by Big City TV, part of The Content Group, for TLC.

UNEXPECTED – Premieres on Sunday, March 6 at 10PM ET/PT

Unexpected returns with three series-established moms: Tyra, Lilly, and Jenna, and two new soon-to-be moms: Kylen and Emersyn, all navigating the difficulties that accompany early parenthood and relationship battles. Returning mom Tyra manages her complicated relationship with her child’s father and the dynamic between herself and her sister Tiarra and cousin Taylor, both of whom are pregnant. Lilly discovers independence, and the stress that comes with it, as she moves out of her mom’s home and in with her fiancé, Lawrence. Coming from a broken home herself, Jenna desperately tries to make a happy family for her baby. Pregnant newcomer Kylen is forced to grow up alongside her overly confident boyfriend Jason as they prepare for the arrival of their son. New pregnant teen Emersyn must find a way to balance the restrictions put in place by her strict mother and the limitations of her unprepared boyfriend Mason. Unexpected is the story of young love, blind confidence of the unknown, parental tension and concern, and teenagers facing the complicated journey of early parenthood. Join the conversation using #Unexpected. UNEXPECTED is produced by Eastern TV for TLC.”