Love, Death + Robots: Volume Four Renewal for Netflix Animated Anthology Series

Love, Death + Robots is returning for its fourth season. Netflix has renewed the animated anthology series for new episodes. Season three aired on the streaming service in May. A premiere date for season four will be announced later.

Netflix revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

About Love, Death + Robots: The 12 time Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returned to Netflix on May 20 with a critically acclaimed Volume III executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention. Yesterday, Academy and Emmy Award winning director Alberto Mielgo picked up an early Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for breakout short “Jibaro.”

Check out the announcement about Love, Death + Robots renewal below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Geeked (@netflixgeeked)

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Love Death + Robots on Netflix?