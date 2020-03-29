Castelvania: Season Four Renewal for Netflix Animated Series

Get ready for another season of Castlevania. Netflix announced that they have renewed the animated series for a fourth season via a tweet. The voice cast of the series includes Richard Armitage and Graham McTavish.
The tweet from Netflix includes a short clip. Check out that tweet below.
#Castlevania has been renewed for Season 4!! https://t.co/hehAvdKXpY
— See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) March 27, 2020
What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season four when it arrives?
Just found this series a week ago..Im hooked. Cant wait for S4
Generally speaking I’m not into animated series. But the storytelling in season 3 was much more than enjoyable. It was actually good. Let season 4 come!