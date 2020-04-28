Menu

Carmen Sandiego: Season Three Renewal for Netflix Animated Series

by Jessica Pena,

Where will Carmen Sandiego turn up next? Voice actor Kari Wahlgren recently revealed Netflix has renewed the TV show for a third season.

The animated series follows the titular villain (voiced by Gina Rodriguez) around the globe as the show teaches kids about geography, history, and other subjects. The show is part of a larger media franchise that has included games, other TV series, and books.

Netflix has not yet announced the premiere date for season three of Carmen Sandiego, but you can see the renewal announcement below:

