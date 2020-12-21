Carmen Sandiego: Season Four; Netflix to Release Final Season in January

One more season of Carmen Sandiego is coming. The fourth and final season of the animated series, starring Gina Rodriguez, will arrive in January. Carmen Sandiego aired its third season in April.

Netflix announced the return of the series via Twitter.

To the end of the line. The fourth and final season of #CarmenSandiego premieres January 15, on @netflix! @netflixfamily pic.twitter.com/tAfTud5Hkf — Carmen Sandiego (@CarmenSandiego) December 16, 2020

The animated series follows Carmen around the world as the show teaches kids about geography and more. The series is the latest show in a franchise that’s based on a series of educational computer games that debuted in 1985 as Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?.

Season four of Carmen Sandiego arrives on January 15th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Carmen Sandiego TV Show on Netflix? Are you sad to see the latest animated series end?