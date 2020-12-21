Menu

Carmen Sandiego: Season Four; Netflix to Release Final Season in January

by Regina Avalos,

Carmen Sandiego TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

One more season of Carmen Sandiego is coming. The fourth and final season of the animated series, starring Gina Rodriguez, will arrive in January. Carmen Sandiego aired its third season in April.

Netflix announced the return of the series via Twitter.

The animated series follows Carmen around the world as the show teaches kids about geography and more. The series is the latest show in a franchise that’s based on a series of educational computer games that debuted in 1985 as  Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?. 

Season four of Carmen Sandiego arrives on January 15th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Carmen Sandiego TV Show on Netflix? Are you sad to see the latest animated series end?


Canceled and renewed TV show

