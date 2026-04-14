The ‘Burbs: Season Two Renewal Announced for Peacock Comedy-Drama Series

Get ready for more of The ‘Burbs. Peacock has renewed the comedy-drama series for a second season after its first season’s stellar performance.

Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar star in the series inspired by the Tom Hanks film of the same name. Peacock shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Peacock has renewed its hit comedy series “The ‘Burbs” for a second season. “We’re so thrilled that audiences loved season one of ‘The ‘Burbs,’ and are going to get to spend more time in Hinkley Hills with Keke and the rest of this incredible cast,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock. “A huge congratulations to all of the writers, producers and crew who updated the beloved original film and made something funny, warm and highly contemporary.” “The ‘Burbs” has generated more than 1.7 billion viewing minutes on platform since its Feb. 8 launch. “The ‘Burbs” ranked as a top 10 streaming original season for four consecutive weeks based on Nielsen minutes viewed data (Weeks of Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23). “The ‘Burbs” is the #1 Peacock scripted season of all time in overall reach over the first 50 days on the platform The series has been sold to more than 100 territories around the world.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Peacock series? Will you watch season two?