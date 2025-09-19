Stumble, The Paper: Comedies Join NBC Fall Schedule, Another Series Held Until Midseason

Stumble and The Paper will fill NBC’s lineup. Both comedies will arrive on the network in November. The Paper recently aired its first season on Peacock and will return for a second season.

Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy star in Stumble, which takes viewers into the world of junior college cheerleading.

Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez star in The Paper, which follows the documentary crew from The Office on their next project.

NBC shared the following about both shows:

“NBC is solidifying its November comedy lineup with the addition of the new series “Stumble,” which will debut Friday, Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, as well as the critically acclaimed Peacock original “The Paper,” set to premiere Monday, Nov. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The addition of both shows gives NBC a powerhouse comedy slate that already includes the hit sophomore series “St. Denis Medical” and “Happy’s Place,” starring Reba McEntire. “Knowing how much ‘The Office’ was beloved by a broadcast audience when it aired on NBC, we wanted to give ‘The Paper’ a similar opportunity to connect,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Entertainment. “One of the strengths of our company is meeting fans where they are by delivering shows across multiple platforms to maximize exposure and engagement.” “The Paper” now ranks as the second-highest comedy premiere in Peacock history, trailing only behind “Ted.” Its move to NBC brings the mockumentary-style comedy to a broadcast audience that embraced “The Office” two decades ago. NBCUniversal gave a strong vote of confidence to “The Paper” earlier this month when it ordered a second season prior to its premiere on Peacock. The early renewal also ensures that the new season can be available to viewers around this same time next year. November will now feature back-to-back comedies on Mondays as the second season of “St. Denis Medical” (which launches Nov. 3) will lead off the night at 8 p.m., followed by “The Paper” at 8:30 p.m. The NBC Monday lineup also includes “The Voice” at 9 p.m. and “Brilliant Minds” at 10 p.m. Friday’s lineup will feature second-year hit series “Happy’s Place” at 8 p.m. followed by “Stumble,” with both shows premiering Nov. 7. Reviews for “The Paper” have been outstanding. Variety said, “… it has all the makings of being as witty and iconic as its predecessor” while TV Insider wrote, “Like ‘The Office,’ this deft workplace comedy also strikes a universal chord with an endearingly amusing ensemble of silly would-bes and never-wases.”

Photos for Stumble are below.

