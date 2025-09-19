Daredevil: Born Again: Season Three Renewal Announced for Disney+ Sequel Series

Daredevil: Born Again will continue beyond season two. Disney+ has renewed the sequel series for a third season ahead of its season two return in 2026.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini star in the Marvel series, which follows Matt Murdock. Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones character and Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher will be seen in season two.

According to Deadline, Marvel Head of TV, Streaming & Animation Brad Winderbaum revealed the renewal of Daredevil: Born Again in an interview with IGN. The series will return with season two in March.

