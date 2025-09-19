Fightland: Starz Sets Crime Drama Cast as Production Begins in London

Fightland is headed to Starz, and the cable network has revealed the cast for the series as filming starts in London. The series is the latest from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Howard Charles (above) will lead the cast, which will take viewers into the world of British boxing. Nicholas Pinnock, Deborah Ayorinde, Charles Babalola, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, and Richard Pepple also star in the series.

Starz revealed the following about the series:

“STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) revealed today the lead cast of “Fightland,” the new high-octane scripted drama set in the cutthroat, high-stakes, cash-rich world of British boxing, which recently commenced production in London. In addition, BAFTA-Award winner Otto Bathurst (“Peaky Blinders,” “Black Mirror”) has been confirmed as director for the first two episodes, and Sebastain Thiel (“Supacell,” “Dreaming Whilst Black”) has been confirmed as a director on season one. Howard Charles (“Top Boy,” “Whitstable Pearl”) will take on the lead role of “Maduka ‘Duke’ Kilroy,” a former heavyweight world champion who, after a traumatic tragedy, returns home to London to enact revenge. Nicholas Pinnock (Hedda, For Life) has been cast as Kingsley Marshall, a man with many enemies, he is a Jamaican born, South London bred criminal kingpin with his fingers in the worlds of boxing and gambling. Deborah Ayorinde (THEM, “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue”) will play the role of “Joy Marshall,” Kingsley Marshall’s wife who is trying to build her own empire. Charles Babalola (“The Outlaws,” “Black Mirror”) has been cast in the role of “Ezekiel ‘Zeek’ Marshall,” the brash and unpredictable son of Kingsley Marshall. Anita-Joy Uwajeh (“Vampire Academy,” “Atlanta”) will play “Cebella ‘Cece’ Marshall,” the highly intelligent, business-savvy daughter of Kingsley Marshall, who runs the Marshalls’ gambling operation. Tahirah Sharif (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “The Tower”) will play “Kim Harper,” a confident ring card girl entrenched in the London boxing world who befriends Duke upon his return to London. Tyler Conti (“The Gentleman,” “Tell Me Everything”) will play “Justin ‘Jay’ Hall,” Duke’s best friend whose life has hit the skids in Duke’s absence. Duke’s return is a chance for Jay to rekindle their friendship, make amends and start anew. Richard Pepple (“The Hack,” “Gangs of London”) will play “Gary ‘Gazzer’ Kilroy,” Duke’s estranged father who runs a community boxing gym in Streatham, London where he trains amateur fighters.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

