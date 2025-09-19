The Off Weeks: Apple TV+ Picks Up Divorce Drama Series Starring Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain

The Off Weeks is coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the divorce drama starring and executive-produced by Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series:

“Apple TV+ announced today that it will expand its award-winning series slate with “The Off Weeks,” a thrilling new eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain (upcoming “The Savant”) and Emmy Award winner Ben Stiller (“Severance”), directed by Michael Showalter (“The Idea of You,” “The Dropout”), and showrun by Alissa Nutting (“Made for Love”). When divorce throws writing professor Gus Adler’s life into chaos, he struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. But in his “off weeks,” he’s falling dangerously in love with Stella West, a mysterious woman whose arrival puts Gus’ on-week duties and off-week ambitions on a fatal collision course. Hailing from Apple Studios, “The Off Weeks” is produced for Apple TV+ by global independent studio wiip. The series is showrun and executive produced by Nutting. Stiller executive produces for Red Hour alongside John Lesher. Chastain executive produces alongside Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films. Showalter, who directs and developed the project with Semi-Formal Productions, executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick. Paul Lee and Gabriel Fisher executive produce for wiip. Peter Principato, Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg executive produce for Artists First. Dean Bakopoulos (“Made for Love”) also serves as executive producer. The project marks Stiller’s latest collaboration with Apple TV+ following the Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon “Severance,” as well as upcoming documentary feature “Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost.” Chastain will also soon be seen in the upcoming Apple Original thriller “The Savant,” in which she stars and serves as executive producer.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

