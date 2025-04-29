Stillwater: Horror Thriller Series from Greg Berlanti Gets Series Order at Prime Video

Stillwater is headed to Prime Video. The latest series from Greg Berlanti is based on the comic book of the same name by Chip Zdarsky and Ramon K. Perez.

Variety shared the following about the plot of the Prime Video horror thriller:

“When ex-con Daniel West receives a mysterious letter promising answers about his past and a substantial inheritance in the small town of Stillwater, he discovers a community where nothing ever ages, no one ever dies, and nobody ever gets out.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch Stillwater on Prime Video?