Welcome to Wrexham: Season Four Trailer Released for Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds Series on FX

Welcome to Wrexham will return to FX next month, and the network has released a trailer teasing season four.

The series follows Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they manage Wrexham FC in the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

FX shared the following about the series’ upcoming season:

“Things are kicking off as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds welcome us back to Wrexham FC – and what is shaping up to be the greatest underdog story of all time. FX’s Welcome to Wrexham premieres May 15 on FX, next day on Hulu.

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The Club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring them into EFL League One for the first time in 20 years. As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs.”

The trailer for season four is below.

