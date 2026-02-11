Berlin Noir: Colin Firth Joins Apple TV Series Based on Philip Kerr Novels

Berlin Noir is coming soon to Apple TV, and the streaming service has announced more of its cast for the series based on the Phillip Kerr novels. Tom Shankland will executive produce and direct the series.

Colin Firth is joining previously cast Jack Lowden in the drama.

Deadline described the Apple TV+ series as follows when it was announced in July:

The Berlin Noir book series revolved around iconic detective Bernie Gunther; the adaptation begins with Metropolis and his origin story in 1928. Gunther is a police officer, newly promoted to the intimidating and elite Berlin Murder Squad, and must investigate what seems to be a serial killer targeting victims on the fringes of society. His Berlin is a city of unprecedented freedom and dizzying turbulence, the Nazis just a distant nightmare waiting in the wings. With the political and social world shifting to a new norm, we see Bernie fighting for truth, whatever the cost.

Willkommen, Colin. Based on Philip Kerr’s bestselling novels and executive-produced by Tom Hanks, Colin Firth joins Jack Lowden in the upcoming adaptation of “Berlin Noir.” pic.twitter.com/X9hsS5CqRC — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 9, 2026

The premiere date for Berlin Noir will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this Apple TV series?