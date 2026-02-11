SWAT Exiles: Spin-Off Series Production Wraps But, Outlet Is Still Unknown

SWAT Exiles has wrapped filming on its first season, but no outlet has picked up the SWAT spin-off series. Production of the series began in October.

Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein star alongside Shemar Moore in the series, which follows Hondo as he comes out of retirement to help a new SWAT unit after a mission goes wrong.

According to Deadline, a screening for the first episode of SWAT Exiles is set for later today with screenings set for later this month in New York and London. There are interested parties. Prime Video and FOX expressed early interest in the spin-off. With Netflix and HBO Max now also interested.

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said, “I actually feel like, timing-wise, there’s probably more potential avenues than there were in May.”

