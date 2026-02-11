Law & Order: SVU: Season 27; Octavio Pisano Returning to NBC Series

Law & Order: SVU viewers have not seen the last of Joe Velasco. According to Deadline, Octavio Pisano will return to the NBC series later this season.

Pisano departed the crime drama in October after his departure was announced before the end of season 26. He joined the series during its 23rd season.

When Velasco left, it was to join the DEA in San Diego. For his return, it is teased that he is back in NYC working undercover. He is currently filming an episode, and he will appear in at least one episode, with the possibility of more.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, and Aimé Donna Kelly star in the series, which follows the Special Victims Unit of Manhattan as they solve crimes.

Law & Order: SVU returns following the Winter Olympics.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Octavio Pisano on the NBC series?