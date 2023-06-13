Manifest, Never Have I Ever, FUBAR: Netflix Releases Top 10 List for Week of June 5th

Manifest is back on top with 78.15M hours viewed. The fourth season of the once-cancelled series has moved up to the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV shows for the week of June 5th. The first half of season four was released last November and the second half was released on June 2nd. In its eight non-consecutive weeks on the list, the fourth season of Manifest has generated 332.64M hours viewed (the streamer’s preferred unit of measurement).

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever was released last week and landed in second place. The high school comedy series generated 76.21M hours viewed in its first four days of release.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR series dropped from the top spot to third place for its third week of release. An action series, the first season generated 42.28M hours viewed last week and, in its three weeks on the list, has accumulated 219.25M.

The Arnold limited series, a three-episode docuseries about Schwarzenegger’s life, took the fourth place with 24.51M hours viewed.

Thanks to interest in the fourth season of Manifest, the first season (which aired on NBC during the 2018-19 season) returned to the Top 10 list last week. In its 25th non-consecutive week on the list, the 16 episodes had 18.18M hours viewed.

The first season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love moved up from seventh place to sixth place in its second week with 16.89M hours viewed. Its 11 day total is 31.92M.

In its sixth consecutive week on the list, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story dropped to seventh place with 16.71M hours viewed. Since its release on May 4th, Queen Charlotte has amassed 476.17M hours viewed.

XO, Kitty, a sequel series to To All the Boys, dropped to eighth place in its fourth week, with 14.46M hours viewed. The 10 comedy episodes have been viewed for 180.15M hours since it debuted on May 18th.

The fifth season of All American (which recently finished airing on The CW) dropped to ninth position in its third week on the list with 10.83M. It’s got a total of 47.64M hours viewed so far.

The first season of the SWAT series (released on CBS during the 2017-18 season) dropped to number 10 in its third week on the Top 10 list with 10.26M hours viewed (45.96 total for the three weeks).

It’s worth noting that season two of Firefly Lane dropped off the Top 10 list after 11 non-consecutive weeks and has amassed 313.66M hours viewed while on the list.

What do you think? Have you watched any of these popular Netflix series? Do you believe the most-watched shows are the best series on the service?

