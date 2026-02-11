Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles: YouTube Orders Animated Prequel Series

The Mutant Ninja Turtles are headed to YouTube in a new animated prequel series. The Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles will show Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo in their younger years.

According to Variety, the series is a part of a larger deal that will keep the IP at the forefront for some time to come. A new adult novel, a graphic novel, a chain of pizza restaurants, and new toys are all planned. All of this is leading up to the release of the yet-to-be-titled live-action film, set for 2028.

The YouTube series will air in 4-minute installments and arrive later this year. A premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new YouTube series with your family?