Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles: YouTube Orders Animated Prequel Series

by Regina Avalos,

Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles TV Show on YouTube: canceled or renewed?

(YouTube)

The Mutant Ninja Turtles are headed to YouTube in a new animated prequel series. The Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles will show Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo in their younger years.

According to Variety, the series is a part of a larger deal that will keep the IP at the forefront for some time to come. A new adult novel, a graphic novel, a chain of pizza restaurants, and new toys are all planned. All of this is leading up to the release of the yet-to-be-titled live-action film, set for 2028.

The YouTube series will air in 4-minute installments and arrive later this year. A premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new YouTube series with your family?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x