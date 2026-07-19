Boys of Tommen: Prime Video Reveals Casting for Romantic Series Based on Chloe Walsh Books

Boys of Tommen has announced its cast. The series based on the Chloe Walsh novels is headed to Prime Video. The series is based on the first two novels, which follow the romance between Johnny Kavanagh and Shannon Lynch.

Nancy Surridge, Conor Sánchez, James O’Donoghue, Sophie McGibbon, Amelia May, John Hewson, Indy Lewis, Alex Dunne, Dixie Egerickx, Daisy Jacob, Jonathan Heed, Cathal Ó Síocháin, Eoin Macken, Roisin Gallagher, Amy Huberman, Jamie Schneider and James Craven star in the series.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Series one is based on the first two novels in Chloe Walsh’s best-selling series, Binding 13 and Keeping 13 and adapted by Poppy Cogan (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder). It follows the forbidden love story of Johnny Kavanagh, the star rugby player on the verge of a pro career and Shannon Lynch, the talented but painfully shy new girl at the prestigious private school of Tommen College in Ballylaggin, Ireland. Both teenagers are hiding secrets; Johnny, a potentially career ending injury and Shannon, a troubled and violent homelife. Through their secret and highly charged connection, the two teens from opposite worlds battle against the odds and find a way to save each other.”

Photos of the cast are below. The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

For keeps. Meet the cast of Boys of Tommen: Nancy Surridge, Conor Sánchez, James O’Donoghue, and Sophie McGibbon. pic.twitter.com/MnM9z3Q0f5 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 15, 2026

@PrimeVideo confirms Amelia May as Claire Biggs, John Hewson as Gerard Gibson, Indy Lewis as Lizzie Young, Alex Dunne as Hugh Biggs, Dixie Egerickx as Katie Wilmot, Daisy Jacob as Bella Wilkinson, Jonathan Heed as Cormac Ryan and Cathal Ó Síocháin as Ronan McGarry in the highly… pic.twitter.com/Czi6UEuZzZ — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) June 25, 2026

Prime Video confirms Eoin Macken as Teddy Lynch, Róisín Gallagher as Marie Lynch, Amy Huberman as Edel Kavanagh, Jamie Schneider as Patrick Feely, and James Craven as Pierce O’Neill in the highly anticipated romantic drama TV series, Boys of Tommen. pic.twitter.com/m4SXccB8M6 — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) July 17, 2026

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series?