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Boys of Tommen: Prime Video Reveals Casting for Romantic Series Based on Chloe Walsh Books

by Regina Avalos,

Boys of Tommen TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Amazon)

Boys of Tommen has announced its cast. The series based on the Chloe Walsh novels is headed to Prime Video. The series is based on the first two novels, which follow the romance between Johnny Kavanagh and Shannon Lynch.

Nancy Surridge, Conor Sánchez, James O’Donoghue, Sophie McGibbon, Amelia May, John Hewson, Indy Lewis, Alex Dunne, Dixie Egerickx, Daisy Jacob, Jonathan Heed, Cathal Ó Síocháin, Eoin Macken, Roisin Gallagher, Amy Huberman, Jamie Schneider and James Craven star in the series.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Series one is based on the first two novels in Chloe Walsh’s best-selling series, Binding 13 and Keeping 13 and adapted by Poppy Cogan (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder). It follows the forbidden love story of Johnny Kavanagh, the star rugby player on the verge of a pro career and Shannon Lynch, the talented but painfully shy new girl at the prestigious private school of Tommen College in Ballylaggin, Ireland.

Both teenagers are hiding secrets; Johnny, a potentially career ending injury and Shannon, a troubled and violent homelife. Through their secret and highly charged connection, the two teens from opposite worlds battle against the odds and find a way to save each other.”

Photos of the cast are below. The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series?


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