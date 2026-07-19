Robin Hood: Season Two; James Purefoy, Colin O’Donoghue and Luke Roberts Join MGM+ Series

Robin Hood has added to its season two cast. James Purefoy, Colin O’Donoghue and Luke Roberts have joined the MGM+ series.

Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, Sean Bean, Lydia Peckham, Steven Waddington, and Connie Nielsen star in the series which follows Robin as he tries to bring peace to the people of Nottingham.

MGM+ shared the following about the new additions:

“Joining the cast for season two are James Purefoy as King Henry, the formidable monarch whose ruthless vision for England sets the season’s events into motion; Colin O’Donoghue as Prince Richard, Henry’s eldest son and rightful heir whose fate threatens to plunge the kingdom into civil war; and Luke Roberts as Amaury D’Montfort, an ambitious Norman nobleman whose political aspirations place him at the center of Nottingham’s growing power struggle. They join the returning ensemble as the legendary story of Robin Hood continues with new alliances, formidable enemies, and even greater stakes. Season two expands the world of Robin Hood, as the arrival of King Henry, Prince Richard and the ambitious Amaury D’Montfort reshapes the political landscape, forcing Rob and his allies to navigate shifting loyalties, royal power struggles and dangerous new threats.”

The premiere date for season two of Robin Hood will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this MGM+ series?