Maigret: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Masterpiece Series on PBS

Maigret has its return date set. PBS announced that the Masterpiece series will return with its second season in October.

Benjamin Wainwright, Stefanie Martini, Nathalie Armin, Reda Elazouar, Blake Harrison, Kerrie Hayes, Shaniqua Okwok, and Rob Kazinsky star in the series, which is a contemporary telling of the Georges Simenon novels following Detective Jules Maigret. Season two is based on The Hanged Man of Saint-Pholien, Maigret’s Revolver, and The Yellow Dog.

PBS shared the following about season two:

“An epic power struggle is happening in La Brigade Criminelle in Maigret Season 2. Maigret’s boss, Director of Police Xavier Guichard, has become suspicious of Maigret’s methods and decides to ‘take him down a peg.’ One of Maigret’s colleagues leaves, another is transferred by Guichard and replaced by George Bonfils, who is immediately unpopular with Les Maigrets. As Maigret investigates new crimes, the line between guilt and innocence is blurred. The unconventional detective will have to work out his own unique form of justice for victims and perpetrators alike.”

Maigret returns on October 18th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this PBS series? Do you plan to watch season two?