The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls: Prime Video Previews “Crossover” Series

The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls is coming soon to Prime Video. The adventure series, first announced in September 2024, will have Grylls going out into the wild with a different member of the cast of The Chosen in each episode.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Noah James (Andrew), Luke Dimyan (Judas), and series creator and executive producer Dallas Jenkins trade the set for the wilderness as they leap from planes, scale cliffs, eat scorpions, zipline over canyons, and navigate some of the country’s most rugged terrain under the guidance of renowned adventurer Bear Grylls. The series premieres August 9, 2026, on Prime Video, with all six episodes available at launch in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the UK, and Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Prime Video series next month?