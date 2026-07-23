Stewie: Casting Announced for FOX’s Family Guy Spin-Off Series

Stewie has its cast. The Family Guy spin-off series will feature Seth MacFarlane, and he will be joined by Kenan Thompson, Vanessa Bayer, Mike Henry, Jessica Lowe, Melissa O’Neil, and Aaron Lee. MacFarlane will voice two characters.

The FOX series is set to arrive during the 2027-28 season, and it has been given a two-season order. Deadline revealed the following about the roles the cast will play:

“In addition to the Griffins’ evil-genius toddler son, MacFarlane will voice Bean, Stewie’s man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times. Henry voices BJ, Stewie’s gossipy new classmate and son of Family Guy‘s Bruce, a neighbor of the Griffins, who also is portrayed by Henry. Thompson voices Royal, one of Stewie’s new friends who’s got a “hell no” attitude about the hazards of Stewie’s adventures. Bayer voices Morgan, Stewie’s teacher, who should probably spend more time watching the kids and less time partying. In her animation debut, O’Neil voices Wanda, Stewie’s intellectual soulmate and object of affection. Lowe voices Caroline, a wannabe influencer and Stewie’s formidable classroom nemesis. Lee voices Skunk, the hundred-year-old class turtle.

Additional details for Stewie will be announced later. Check out the cast photos below.

Kenan Thompson voices ROYAL, one of Stewie’s new friends who’s got a “Hell no” attitude about the hazards of Stewie’s adventures. Photo Credit: Kenan Thompson. pic.twitter.com/NW8lTMUd2y — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) July 22, 2026

Mike Henry voices BJ, Stewie’s gossipy new classmate, and son of Family Guy’s Bruce. Photo Credit: Brian Doherty for Webvixxen Design. pic.twitter.com/b2sKUhyqBL — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) July 22, 2026

Melissa O’Neil voices WANDA, Stewie’s intellectual soulmate and object of affection. Photo Credit: John Russo. pic.twitter.com/wTuvDPTApm — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) July 22, 2026

In addition to STEWIE, Seth MacFarlane voices BEAN, Stewie’s man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times. Photo Credit: Pamela Littky. pic.twitter.com/4wjt1c5N7p — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) July 22, 2026

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new FOX series?