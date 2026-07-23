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canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Monday TV Ratings: All American, The Quiz with Balls, DWTS: The Next Pro, American Ninja Warrior, Survivor

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All American TV show on The CW: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Jessica Brooks/The CW — © 2026 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, July 20, 2026, ratingsNew episodes: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, All American, The 1% Club, The Quiz with Balls, and American Ninja Warrior. Reruns: Celebrity Family Feud, St. Denis Medical, and Survivor.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

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