The Quiz with Balls: Season Three Renewal; FOX Bringing Back Game Show Hosted by Jay Pharoah

FOX is going to need more towels. The network has renewed The Quiz with Balls for a third season. The show’s second season of 11 episodes finished airing in September.

A trivia game show, The Quiz with Balls TV series is hosted by Jay Pharoah. In each episode, two families compete for a big cash prize in a “battle of the balls.” While standing on a high platform over a glistening pool of water, they must work together as they face multiple-choice questions. Each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the corresponding player. If the answer is incorrect, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly launches the family member into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the more difficult the questions get. The longer they last, the more money the family banks, until one “dry” family member plays the final round for the $100,000 grand prize.

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of The Quiz with Balls averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.36 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership.

The competition aired last summer and was one of the network’s most-watched series, ranking third of the eight shows that aired during the warmer months.

FOX has already announced that the new season of The Quiz with Balls will launch on Monday, April 13th and will be paired with the third season of The 1% Club.

