The 1% Club: Season Three Renewal & Premiere Date Set for FOX Competition Series

Joel McHale will be back at the podium on FOX. The network has renewed The 1% Club TV show for a third season. The second season finished airing in September 2025.

A humorous game show, The 1% Club TV series is hosted by Joel McHale. The competition tests the nation’s intelligence based on a scientific survey. It’s not about what you learned at school or your ability to memorize facts. In each episode, 100 contestants from across the country compete for the chance to win up to $100,000. Throughout the game, the host asks a series of increasingly difficult, logic-based questions. This game does not test intelligence; instead, it inquires on the way your brain works through 15 entertaining questions, starting with the 90% question and ending with the toughest test of the night, the 1% question. A person who can answer the question that only 1% of America got right can win the grand prize.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of The 1% Club averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.56 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership.

The competition aired last summer and was one of the network’s most-watched series, ranking second of the eight shows that aired during the warmer months.

FOX has already announced that the new season of The 1% Club will launch on Monday, April 13th and will be paired with the third season of The Quiz with Balls.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching The 1% Club TV show on FOX? Are you glad this game show has been renewed for a third season?

