NCIS: Origins: Season Three; Mark Harmon to Return for Season-Long Mystery

NCIS: Origins viewers will see more of Mark Harmon during season three. CBS has revealed that Harmon will appear in every episode of the upcoming season in a season-long mystery connected to Gibbs ’ past.

Austin Stowell, David J. North, Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, Michele Greco and Eric Christian Olsen star in the series, which follows the early days of Gibbs when he worked at the Camp Pendleton office.

CBS shared the following about Harmon’s appearance:

“Mark Harmon, who starred as Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 18 seasons on NCIS, returns for the next chapter in the iconic character’s story this fall. Harmon will appear in all episodes of NCIS: ORIGINS this season as part of a present-day mystery tied to his ’90s Camp Pendleton days in an action-packed story that unfolds all season long. Harmon, who serves as executive producer on the series, also narrates each episode. He previously appeared onscreen as Gibbs in the NCIS: ORIGINS 2024 series premiere and made a special guest appearance during the first crossover event between NCIS and NCIS: ORIGINS in November 2025. NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early ’90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Harmon. Also starring Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez and Caleb Foote. NCIS: ORIGINS is produced by CBS Studios.” NCIS: Origins will air a shortened third season this fall.

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What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Are you excited to see more of Mark Harmon this fall?