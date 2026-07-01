Nemesis: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Crime Thriller Series

Nemesis will return for a second season. Netflix has renewed the crime thriller following two men on opposite sides of the law just six weeks after its release.

Matthew Law, Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Tre Hale, Domenick Lombardozzi, Jonnie Park, Ariana Guerra, Gabrielle Dennis, Michael Potts, Sophina Brown, Cedric Joe, and Jeff Pierre star in the Courtney A. Kemp series.

Series creator Kemp said the following about the series’ renewal:

“I feel blessed to get a season two. We thank the fans… it’s because of them – there’s no other reason. It’s them showing up, them talking about it and their huge social media response… We are grateful to Netflix for recognizing the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans.”

Nne Ebong, Netflix VP, Studio Scripted Series, UCAN also spoke about the renewal. She said, “Courtney and Tani have built something truly special with Nemesis – a show that captivated audiences and never let go. Watching the global response has been extraordinary; this series resonated with fans in a way that was electric and far-reaching. Their vision, craft, and passion are unmatched, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this journey with them into Season 2.”

Check out a video announcing the renewal here.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed?