Lord of the Flies: Netflix Acquires U.S. Rights to Series Based on Classic Novel

Lord of the Flies is headed to Netflix. The series, based on the classic novel, premiered on the BBC and Stan Australia earlier this month, and now US audiences will see it. Other deals will bring the series to other countries around the world.

This series marks the first time the novel has been adapted for the small screen. Jack Thorne is behind this series. According to THR, Mike Wald, co-president, distribution & networks at Sony Pictures Television, said the following about the series:

“Jack Thorne’s contemporary take on this timeless story is, in one word, powerful. This first-ever television adaptation of the iconic novel delivers on every level, including its cinematic scope and transportive music.”

Winston Sawyers, Lox Pratt, David McKenna, and Ike Talbut lead the cast of the four-episode limited series.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it arrives on Netflix?