The Assassin: Season Two; Prime Video Renewal Announced for Crime Thriller Series

The Assassin is returning for a second season. It was revealed in November that a second season of the crime thriller was in development following its well-received debut. Season one aired on AMC+ in the US, but season two will air on Prime Video. UK audiences saw the series via the streaming service.

Prime Video has confirmed the series’ return with the return of Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore. The following was revealed about the show’s renewal:

“Prime Video has confirmed that critically acclaimed thriller, The Assassin, written by award-winning duo Harry and Jack Williams and produced by Two Brothers Pictures (The Tourist, Fleabag, Boat Story) in association with All3Media International, will return for a second series and production will commence later this year. The first series is also available on Prime Video in the UK.

Keeley Hawes (Miss Austen, The Bodyguard) will reprise the role of Julie, a former assassin whose quiet life on an idyllic Greek island was disrupted in series one when her son, Edward (Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor, Bates Motel), arrived seeking answers around his paternity. Highmore also returns as Edward, who was forced to confront some shocking truths and discover his own resilience and courage. Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer, The Girlfriend) reprises her role as Kayla, Edward’s tenacious and savvy fiancée, while Devon Terrell (It’s What’s Inside, Barry) returns as Ezra, Kayla’s unpredictable and power-driven brother. Further casting details will be announced in due course.

The second series picks up after Edward and Julie have returned from a disastrous trip to Northern Europe, where they find themselves estranged once again following a mysterious fall-out no one is willing to discuss. Julie’s days as an assassin are far from behind her as she has slipped back to her old ways, whilst navigating something just as perilous… the dating scene. When Edward’s honeymoon doesn’t go quite as planned, he must reunite with Julie to take on Spain’s corrupt underworld, but can they survive the job and mend the rift that tore them apart?

Keeley Hawes: “I can’t wait to step back into Julie’s world. To reunite with Freddie and our extraordinary cast, and to dive deeper into Julie’s life and her complicated relationship with Edward, is a privilege. There is so much more to uncover, and audiences are in for a treat!”

Freddie Highmore: “What fun it’ll be to get the gang back together – I can’t wait to be reunited with so many of the cast and crew! Harry and Jack have cooked up another spectacular adventure, and I feel so lucky to have the brilliant Keeley as a sparring partner once again.”

Daisy Mount and Alex Mercer, Executive Producers for Two Brothers add: “Reuniting with Keeley, Freddie, Shalom, and Devon is a real privilege as we dive back into the world of The Assassin – of course we couldn’t leave them sailing off into the sunset in blissful harmony! The second season is full of twists, turns and thrilling unpredictability – just like the characters at the centre of it.”

All3Media International’s Maartje Horchner, EVP Content notes: “We’re delighted that this fabulously stylish and witty thriller, so well received globally, is returning. The cast really made the characters their own – and Jack and Harry’s second series takes them on a hugely engaging journey that we know audiences will find entertaining.”

The Assassin season two is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production, in association with All3Media International. The 6 x 60 drama has been written and created by Harry and Jack Williams, who will both also serve as Executive Producers, with Sarah Hammond, Alex Mercer and Daisy Mount serving as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures, and Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore also serving as executive producers. John Griffin is producer, with Terry McDonough – who also serves as an executive producer – directing episodes 1-3 and Sarah O’Gorman directing episodes 4-6. Jessica Mescall serves as casting director. Halo Pictures are the Maltese service company.”