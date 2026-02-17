Tell Me Lies: Hulu Series Ends, No Season Four Says Showrunner

Tell Me Lies has told its last lie. The series will not return for a fourth season, according to the show’s showrunner, Meaghan Oppenheimer.

Deadline reported that Oppenheimer revealed that Monday night’s season three finale was also the series finale for the Hulu drama series. She said the following on her Instagram:

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale. This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion. My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you.”

When asked about deciding to end the show with its third season, she also said the following:

“Obviously we love making the show, and I love our audience, but I had had so many conversations with our writers, and when you actually look at what could happen next, Lucy’s not in school anymore. Most of the cast are graduating college in the future. They’re all living in different places. They’re not in the same industry. There’s not a lot connecting them, so, while I think it’s such a privilege to know when a show is ending and be able to write an ending and quit while you’re ahead, it’s hard. For me, it was just about do I think there’s another season in here that’s going to be as good, that’s not going to feel like a completely different show? And I felt like it would have to be completely re-imagined. The framing device is over. So yeah, while it’s difficult, I think the worst case scenario would be turning in something I didn’t believe in. And also just knowing how much the cast loved this ending, and they were the people who’d been embodying these characters for so long. That gave me a lot of peace about it.”

Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, and Costa D’Angelo star in the series, which follows a toxic relationship between a couple.

What do you think? Did you enjoy this Hulu series? Were you hoping for a fourth season?