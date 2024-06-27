The D’Amelio Show: Cancelled; No Season Four of Hulu Reality Series

The D’Amelio Show will not be returning for a fourth season. Hulu has cancelled the reality series after three seasons, per Deadline. The decision not to continue the series was reportedly backed by the family.

The reality series follows members of the D’Amelio family — sisters Dixie and Charli, as well as their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio. It focuses on family relationships, pursuits, and struggles. The family is well known on TikTok and has over 225M followers.

In the finale for The D’Amelio Show, which aired last fall, Charli said, “I’m at a point in my life where I really want to figure out how to balance my work life a little bit more.”

The series ran from September 2021 to October 2023 and amassed 28 episodes.

What do you think? Have you watched this reality series? Were you hoping for a fourth season?