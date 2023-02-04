Never Let Me Go: Cancelled at FX Despite Series Order

Never Let Me Go is not headed to Hulu after all. FX ordered the series in October after putting it into development in May 2022. The series, based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, follows an escaped clone. Melissa Iqbal was set to act as showrunner.

Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman, Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Gary Beadle, Kwami Odoom, Susan Brown, Keira Chanse, and Edward Holcroft starred in the sci-fi series. Variety revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Thora (Viola Prettejohn), a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society. As she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human.”

It is not known whether or not the series will be sold to another outlet. The cancellation came before any episodes were filmed.

What do you think? Were you planning to watch Never Let Me Go?