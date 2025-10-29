Only Murders in the Building: Season Six; Hulu Renews Mystery Comedy Series with New Locale

Only Murders in the Building will have its trio solve another mystery. Hulu has renewed the mystery series for a sixth season, and this time the gang is headed overseas to London.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton star in the series, which follows a trio as they solve murders. Hulu shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Hulu Original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a sixth season consisting of 10 episodes. The series will film overseas for the first time, with the beloved crime-solving trio leaving New York City to investigate London’s newest mystery. Season five features a star-studded cast, including the return of multi-Oscar(R)/Emmy(R) winner Meryl Streep and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler. They joined stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton. “Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Season five executive producers include John Hoffman, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith and JJ Philbin. The series has been consistently well-received by critics and season five is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 95%. “Only Murders in the Building” is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally. Season five finales on October 28th.”

The premiere date for season six will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this Hulu series next year?