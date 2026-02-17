60 Minutes: Anderson Cooper Leaves CBS News Series After 20 Years

Anderson Cooper has told his last story on 60 Minutes. The news anchor has left the CBS news magazine after two decades. He joined the series during the 2006-2007 season.

According to Deadline, his departure was announced during Sunday’s broadcast with the airing of his last segment. Cooper shared the following statement about his exit from the CBS series:

“Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the great honors of my career. I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors, and camera crews in the business. For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me.”

Cooper will remain with CNN after signing a new deal with the cable news network late last year.

