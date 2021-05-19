60 Minutes: Season 54; CBS News Series Renewed for 2021-20 Season

This news magazine will keep on ticking. CBS has renewed the venerable series for a 54th season.

One of the most successful and long-running series in American television history, 60 Minutes features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. The CBS correspondents and contributors include John Dickerson, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi, and L. Jon Wertheim.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 53rd season of 60 Minutes averages a 1.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.12 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season 52, that’s up by 10% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership — a rarity as more and more people move to streaming and delayed viewing.

The renewal was revealed as part of the network’s 2021-22 season announcement. The new season will debut in the fall and 60 Minutes will remain in its usual timeslot.

