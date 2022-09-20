60 Minutes: Season 56 — Has the CBS News Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, 60 Minutes was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running series in network primetime, the program features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors include Sharyn Alfonsi, Anderson Cooper, Seth Doane, Norah O’Donnell, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, L. Jon Wertheim, and Bill Whitaker.



Season 55 Ratings

The 55th season of 60 Minutes averages a 1.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.20 million viewers. Compared to season 54, that’s up by 95% in the demo and up by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 60 Minutes stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 20, 2022, 60 Minutes has not been cancelled or renewed for a 56th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew 60 Minutes for season 56? Despite having been on the air for more than half a century, this Sunday night staple remains one of the most-watched series on network TV. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 60 Minutes cancellation or renewal news.



