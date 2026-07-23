Law & Order: Season 26; Reid Scott Leaving, James Badge Dale Joining NBC Series

Law & Order is losing another member of its cast during its upcoming 26th season. According to Deadline, Reid Scott is leaving the Dick Wolf drama during the season. He will be replaced by James Badge Dale.

Scott plays Senior Detective Vincent Riley. His departure is a year before the end of his contract. It is said to be due to his cross-country commute and spending nine months out of the year away from his family. Scott is currently in New York filming episodes to wrap his character’s storyline.

Dale will play a new senior detective coming in to replace Riley after his departure from the department.

Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn star in the NBC series, which will return this fall.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this exit?