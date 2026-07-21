Guilty Creatures: Lewis Pullman Joins Julia Garner in Apple TV True Crime Thriller Series

Guilty Creatures has added to its cast. Lewis Pullman, the son of actor Bill Pullman, is joining Julia Garner in the Apple TV series.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Based on the book “Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida,” the series delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers, unraveling their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years. This riveting true-crime narrative, set against a backdrop of sex and murder in the Florida panhandle, promises to become an instant classic.”

Check out the announcement below. The premiere date for Guilty Creatures will be announced later.

Lewis Pullman joins Julia Garner in #GuiltyCreatures, the true crime thriller adapted from Mikita Brottman’s book coming to Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/YE73edpQPM — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 20, 2026

What do you think? Will you watch this Apple TV series?