1000-LB Sisters, 1000-LB Roomies: TLC Sets Season Premiere Dates for Reality Series

1000-LB Sisters and 1000-LB Roomies are returning soon with new seasons. TLC has released trailers teasing what is ahead on both reality shows.

1000-LB Sisters follows Tammy and Amy Slaton as they deal with the ups and downs of their lives. As for 1000-LB Roomies, the series follows best friends Jaz and Nesha as they navigate their own lives.

TLC shared the following about their returns:

“TLC is bringing back two of its most beloved series as 1000-LB SISTERS and 1000-LB ROOMIES return with all-new seasons filled with major life changes, including an engagement, emotional milestones, and the humor audiences have come to love. The new season of 1000-LB ROOMIES premieres Tuesday, August 25 at 10 PM ET/PT, followed by the return of 1000-LB SISTERS on Tuesday, September 1 at 9 PM ET/PT. 1000-LB SISTERS returns as Tammy and Amy embrace new opportunities, personal growth, and major life changes. Tammy and Andrea’s relationship reaches an exciting new chapter when Andrea’s surprise proposal results in an emotional “yes,” but building a future together proves to be more complicated than expected. As the couple navigates relationship growing pains, questions about independence, and winning over Andrea’s friends, Tammy is also determined to keep pushing herself outside her comfort zone, taking on memorable new experiences, including horseback riding and other exciting firsts. Amy is focused on creating the life she’s always dreamed of. As she continues to lose weight, pursues skin-removal surgery, and learns how to drive, she discovers a passion for songwriting, transforming her poetry into original songs with the help of AI-generated songwriting and vocals while dreaming of one day performing them in her own voice. As both sisters pursue new goals and navigate evolving relationships, they remain committed to repairing and strengthening their bond, proving that despite life’s challenges, their connection remains at the heart of their journey. In the new season of 1000-LB ROOMIES, best friends and roommates Jaz and Nesha return as they navigate life’s highs and lows while continuing their health journeys. As Jaz focuses on regaining her independence and taking important steps forward in her recovery, an exciting new romantic connection has her wondering whether love may finally be on the horizon. Meanwhile, Nesha pursues new opportunities, including launching her event planning business, hosting a speed-dating event, and confronting the lasting impact of growing up in a religious cult. Together, the pair face evolving relationships, personal breakthroughs, and pivotal moments in their wellness journeys. Through every challenge, disagreement, milestone, and triumph, Jaz and Nesha’s friendship is tested, strengthened, and transformed in unexpected ways. 1000-LB SISTERS and 1000-LB ROOMIES continue to showcase the resilience, determination, and relationships at the heart of each story. Together, these returning series deliver emotional milestones, unexpected challenges, and plenty of humor along the way.”

The trailers for both shows are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy these TLC reality shows? Do you plan to watch the new seasons?