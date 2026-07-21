Afterlife with Archie: Disney+ Orders Zombie Series from Riverdale Producers

Afterlife with Archie is headed to the small screen. Disney+ has ordered an animated series inspired by the comic book series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla. The series will take viewers back to the world of Riverdale.

Disney+ shared the following about the series:

“”Afterlife with Archie,” the bestselling comic book series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and Francesco Francavilla (“The Black Beetle”), has been greenlit for a TV series adaptation on Disney+, arriving just in time for Halloween 2027.

From Warner Bros. Television, Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti (“You, The Flash,” “The Flight Attendant”) will serve as executive producers, bringing their signature blend of heart, humor, and high stakes to a story that turns the all-American town of Riverdale into a zombie-overrun apocalypse – where the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years. When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together.

“Afterlife with Archie” is executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jimmy Gibbons (via Muckle Man Productions and its overall deal with WBTV); Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with WBTV); and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Studios).

“‘Afterlife with Archie’ has always been about more than just zombies – it’s about the friendships, loyalty and humanity that make Riverdale worth fighting for,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. “Roberto, Greg, Sarah and Jon have such a deep appreciation for these characters, and they’ve built something that’s equal parts thrilling and heartfelt. Fans are going to fall hard for this new version of the gang … and maybe scream a little too.”

“The world of ‘Archie’ and Riverdale is the gift that keeps on giving. To bring Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s incredible story to life with our partners at Berlanti Productions, Archie Comics and Disney+ is a thrill for all of us at WBTVG,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks.

“This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a ‘Riverdale,’ before there was a ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ there was ‘Afterlife with Archie,’ which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “Getting to turn ‘Afterlife’ into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon (Goldwater) and his ‘Archie’ family is truly a full-circle moment – and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, ’cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!”

Berlanti and Schechter added, “We are so happy to reunite with Roberto on this exciting series that takes us back into the Riverdale world that we so love, and we are thankful to Disney+ and WBTV for giving us the opportunity to revisit some of our favorite characters in a unique and thrilling way. A special thank you to Jon Goldwater for letting us continue to play within the beloved ‘Archie’ universe and trusting us to bring Archie’s various stories to life.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to see the iconic ‘Afterlife with Archie’ come to life; this is a series that has meant so much to me since the first comic issue came out years ago,” said Goldwater. “This was a series always destined for live-action and finally getting the chance to make that happen is like a dream come true. Not only that, getting back in the saddle to work once more with Roberto, Greg and Sarah truly feels like a homecoming. I’m so grateful to everyone at Disney+ for giving this series a chance and cannot wait for the zombie invasion to take over TV screens worldwide.””