The Portrait of a Lady: PBS Reveals Casting for Masterpiece Series Based on Henry James Novel

The Portrait of a Lady is coming soon to PBS. The series, inspired by Henry James’ novel, will be part of its Masterpiece lineup, and the cast has been announced.

PBS shared the following about the series:

“NUMBER 9 FILMS TV and MASTERPIECE, in association with FOX Entertainment Global, have announced a new co-production of The Portrait of a Lady, based on the classic novel by Henry James, adapted by Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Colette, The Salt Path, She Said) and directed by Aisling Walsh (Room at the Top, Miss Austen, Maudie). The six-episode limited series is executive produced by Bafta-winners Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen for NUMBER 9 FILMS TV in partnership with Beta Film GmbH. Co-executive producer is Richard Tulk-Hart (High Road Entertainment) and series producer is Rhonda Smith (Two Weeks in August, The Pursuit of Love). The Portrait of a Lady will premiere on MASTERPIECE on PBS, streaming on the PBS app and PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video in the US and Canada, and on iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.

Nell Tiger Free (The First Omen, Servant) leads the ensemble as Isabel Archer, a vivacious New World ingénue who leaves America for Old World Europe, keen to experience all that life has to offer. A young woman with charm and an innate intellectual curiosity, Isabel rejects a series of marriage proposals, but when she inherits an unexpected fortune that promises to grant her freedom, she falls prey to two American ex-pat schemers: the elegant Madame Merle, played by Bafta-nominee Gemma Arterton (Secret Service, Their Finest), and the charming but calculating Gilbert Osmond, played by Jim Sturgess (Mix Tape, One Day). Oscar-nominee and Bafta winner, Bill Nighy (Joy, Living) plays Mr. Touchett, who is enamored with Isabel’s youth and spirit and hopes to help her in her quest for freedom, while Oscar-nominee and Bafta winner, Miranda Richardson (The Last Anniversary, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) plays Mrs. Touchett, Isabel’s fantastically eccentric aunt, who takes her to Europe in search of a husband.

Further casting includes: Jack Wolfe (Shadow and Bone, Ancestors) as Ralph Touchett, Calypso Cragg (An American in Austen, Switch) as Pansy Osmond, Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, Insidious: Out of the Further) as Henrietta Stackpole, Hugh Skinner (Two Weeks in August, Twenty Twenty Six) as Lord Warburton, Hamish Frew (Dear England, The Girlfriend) as Casper Goodwood, Thomas Coombes (The Agency, Legends) as Mr Bantling, Lydia Leonard (Down Cemetery Road, A Woman of Substance) as Countess Gemini and Edward Rosier will be played by Dean-Charles Chapman (1917, Game of Thrones).

Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen of NUMBER 9 FILMS TV said: “We are so pleased to be finally making this Henry James classic, which was far ahead of its time, with our friends at MASTERPIECE and the BBC. It’s wonderful to be reunited with Rebecca Lenkiewicz who we worked closely with on Colette and The Salt Path and to work with Aisling Walsh, whom we’ve admired from afar for many years. It’s also wonderful that we can reunite with some of the actors that we know so well from our movies in our first TV show; Bill Nighy, Gemma Arterton, and Miranda Richardson. We’re excited to see Nell Tiger Free in the iconic role of Isabel Archer and Jim Sturgess in the equally iconic role of Gilbert Osmond. We find it astonishing that James’ prescient story has not been made for television for nearly 60 years, but like all great things, it will definitely be worth the wait.”

Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer for MASTERPIECE Susanne Simpson notes, “The caliber of talent behind this series is exceptional. It is a special pleasure to be working with Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen, who are remarkable award-winning filmmakers, and with writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz, whose scripts are as beautiful as they are insightful. Director Aisling Walsh has brought together a stellar cast led by Nell Tiger Free, Gemma Arterton, and Jim Sturgess. They will all bring the nuance and beauty of Henry James’ story to the screen in an unforgettable piece of television.” MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.

Sue Deeks, Head of Scripted Pre-buy Acquisitions at the BBC added: “We are so delighted to be involved in what I have no doubt, given the outstanding talent involved, will be a truly exceptional production of Henry James’ masterpiece.” Funding for MASTERPIECE provided by”Our collaboration with the BBC, MASTERPIECE and NUMBER 9 FILMS TV on The Portrait of a Lady brings together an extraordinary creative team and world-class cast to reimagine one of literature’s most enduring stories for a global audience,” said Prentiss Fraser, President, FOX Entertainment Global. “It reflects the kind of exceptional premium storytelling we’re building across FOX’s growing portfolio and reinforces our focus on partnering with the industry’s most talented creative voices.”

Filming has begun and will take place across the UK, Hungary and Croatia.”