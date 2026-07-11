House of David: Season Three Renewal Announced for Prime Video Biblical Drama

House of David will return for another season. Prime Video has renewed the biblical drama for a third season. Season two arrived in March.

Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, and Martyn Ford star in the series, which follows the life of David.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Prime Video announced the renewal of House of David, the epic biblical drama from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, for Season Three. Season One, which captivated more than 40 million viewers worldwide, is now streaming on Wonder Project and Prime Video alongside Season Two. “We are incredibly grateful to fans around the world who have embraced House of David,” said Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, creators and executive producers of House of David. “Season Three follows David through one of the most defining chapters of his life, and we’re honored to share this next chapter alongside our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. Whether audiences have known David through Scripture or are encountering him from a fresh perspective, we hope the series continues to reveal why his story has resonated across generations.” “At Wonder Project, we’re committed to building enduring franchises rooted in timeless stories that inspire, entertain and bring audiences together,” said Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, CEO of Wonder Project. “We’re grateful to Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios for their continued partnership and shared belief in that vision, and we’re excited to continue the journey with a third season of House of David.” “House of David has resonated with audiences around the world, bringing this timeless story to life with breathtaking scope and emotional authenticity,” said Kara Smith, Head of Drama, Amazon MGM Studios. “With millions of viewers captivated by the series, we are thrilled to continue this journey with our partners at Wonder Project for a third season, delivering even more of the rich storytelling and compelling performances that have made this show a global success on Prime Video.” House of David Season Two stars Michael Iskander as David, alongside Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Stephen Lang as Samuel. The ensemble cast also includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom. In Season Three, David’s journey comes full circle from outcast shepherd to fierce warrior, to his ultimate destiny as King. But before the throne, there is exile. David is a hunted outlaw, forced to hide among his enemies and live yet another dangerous lie. This chapter explores the true cost of destiny — the betrayals endured, the identities shed, and the sacrifices demanded of a hero before he can rise to the throne.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?