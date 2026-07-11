Heartstopper: Netflix to Release Behind-the-Scenes Special Ahead of Series’ Ending

Heartstopper will end with the release of its series finale movie, Heartstopper: Forever, later this month, and viewers will see more of the series before that. Netflix is releasing a behind-the-scenes special for the coming-of-age drama series, following the film’s release.

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan star in the series, which tells the story of Nick and Charlie and their romance.

Netflix shared the following about their planned special:

“Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi is a behind-the-scenes special celebrating the conclusion of one of Netflix’s most beloved series. Drawing on unseen archival footage spanning every season through to the final film, the special brings together the cast, creator Alice Oseman, Executive Producer Patrick Walters, and the fans who made Heartstopper a global phenomenon. Through candid interviews and fan voices, it charts the show’s creative journey, cultural impact, and lasting legacy – a love letter to the community it brought together. Because every ending is also a beginning. Somewhere, someone is about to say ‘hi’ for the very first time.”

The special is set for release on July 24th. The finale film arrives on July 17th.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this Netflix series end?