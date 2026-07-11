The Gentlemen: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser Unveiled by Netflix for Guy Ritchie Series

The Gentlemen has its return date set. Season two of the Guy Ritchie series will arrive in September. Netflix released a teaser trailer for the series.

Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings are returning for season two. Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone, Sergio Castellitto, Amra Mallassi, and Tyler Conti have joined the cast.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Theo James returns as Eddie aka The Duke, and this time he’s back with a new sense of ambition. To grow the empire, he extends his reach across borders, taking on the Italian mafia. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Season 2 of The Gentlemen launches September 3rd only on Netflix.”

The teaser trailer is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series?